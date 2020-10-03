3 wounded before gunman shoots, kills self at Arden Arcade halal market

A gunman is dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting in a halal market in Arden Arcade that left three people wounded — while the investigation is only beginning for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said the incident was not a hate crime.

The shooting occurred at the East Market & Restaurant, which sells halal and Afghan groceries and meals, on the 3400 block of El Camino Avenue, a block south of Watt Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Zaheem Buksh said deputies received multiple 911 calls around 3:10 p.m. regarding a shooting on the 3400 block of El Camino Avenue.

Buksh said early reports indicated that the unidentified man had entered a store in the area and shot three people, who were found injured inside and outside the building. The victims were transported to hospitals, Buksh said. Their status was unknown, but the gunman was declared dead from what deputies said was a self-inflicted wound, according to Buksh.

Buksh said it was not immediately clear what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were or why the gunman opened fire. He added that deputies are still in early stages of the investigation and are working to piece together details.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office following family notification. As of now, detectives said they are not investigating the shooting in the Afghan market as a hate crime, but did not say if the shooter knew the victims or whether they were targeted.