17-year-old dies from gunshot wound on Jackson Road. Police found him after crash

A 17-year-old was found dead Saturday from a gunshot wound near Granite Regional Park in Sacramento after he drove his car into a power pole. Police are investigating how the boy was shot as a homicide.

The agency said its officers responded to a single vehicle crash on the the 8300 block of Jackson Road, near the intersection with Folsom Boulevard. As officers arrived to the scene just outside the College/Glen neighborhood east of Power Inn Road around 3:30 p.m., they found the unidentified teen driver inside the vehicle, which had crashed into a pole.

Police determined that the boy suffered a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the department.

No suspect or motive information was known.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471.

