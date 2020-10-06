Authorities release name of Sacramento man who died in North Highlands crash last week

Authorities have released the name of a Sacramento man who died Friday after his van crashed with an oncoming vehicle in North Highlands and overturned in a parking lot.

Mitchell Ray Green, 56, died in the crash on Roseville Road, just north of Palm Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Green, who was driving a white Ford Econoline van, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. CHP officers learned that the Ford van was heading south on Roseville at an unknown speed.

The van swerved onto the right shoulder before it turned back across the road and directly into the path of a gray Ford Escape heading north on Roseville, the CHP said.

After striking the Ford Escape, the van overturned and entered the nearby parking lot, where it hit two unoccupied parked cars and a building, according to the news release.

The CHP said a 46-year-old Sacramento man driving the Ford Escape suffered major injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The CHP also said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.