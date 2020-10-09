4 vehicles damaged, suspected arsonist sought after fire at Woodland auto repair shop

Three vehicles were totaled and another was damaged in an apparent arson fire at a Woodland auto repair shop Friday morning, police said.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. at Precision Auto Care on Main Street, the Woodland Police Department said in a news release. Arriving officers found multiple vehicles involved in fire.

Police gathered surveillance video from the business showing a suspect fleeing the area on foot shortly after the fire started.

“A vehicle in the lot was determined to be the original source of the fire and it appeared to have been set intentionally,” the news release said. “Three vehicles appeared to suffer total losses and one additional vehicle was damaged.”

Black-and-white surveillance video posted by Woodland police to Facebook appears to show a person in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt running away from a vehicle fire in the Precision Auto Care lot.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s tipline at 530-661-7851 or to message the Woodland Police Department directly on Facebook.