Man killed in stabbing at a Black Bear Diner in Northern California; Sacramento-area man arrested

One man is dead and a Sacramento-area man is in custody after a dinner turned into an argument and stabbing at a Black Bear Diner in Lodi on Friday evening, according to authorities in the Northern California city.

While Lodi police believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other, their relationship and a motive for the attack is unknown.

Lodi police responded to the restaurant on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane around 6 p.m. to find two victims, one of whom was severely injured. Officers immediately begin life-saving efforts on the man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, whose identify was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to police, multiple witnesses identified the suspect, Robert Andrino, who was still inside the restaurant and complied with officers. Police said Andrino stabbed the victim after the two had an argument while dining together.

Another man dining inside the Big Bear Diner stepped in when the stabbing began, taking the knife away from the suspect — his hand was cut in the process, according to a Facebook post by the Lodi Police Department. That man was treated at a hospital and was expected to be OK.

Andrino, a 34-year-old resident of Carmichael, was arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

As detectives continue to investigate the incident, the Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 209-333-6727.