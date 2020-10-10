Two suspected of assaulting man, stealing gun at South Lake Tahoe motel arrested by police

Two people are in police custody after an assault in a South Lake Tahoe motel parking lot on Wednesday.

In a news release, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said that Avery Ellis, 18, and Joshua Boyer, 24, were arrested on Thursday after a man was stomped at the El Nido Motel the day before.

Officers had been called out to the motel after a witness described two people stomping on the head of a 37-year-old South Lake Tahoe man in the motel’s parking lot. After the assault, the victim had a gun stolen from him by the attackers.

By Thursday, investigators had connected Ellis and Boyer with the crime. Detectives acquired warrants for both of them and they were arrested that night. Ellis was charged with Robbery and Boyer was charged with the same, plus assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Friday, the victim was recovering at Renown Hospital.

Although police have recovered the stolen firearm, the investigation is still active. They ask that anyone with information call 530-542-6100.