Police arrest driver suspected of throwing gun out of car window during Woodland pursuit

The Woodland Police Department arrested Robert Thompson, 20, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Woodland Police Department

The Woodland Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on Wednesday after pursuing a driver who threw a gun out of his car window.

In a news release, the police department said Robert Thompson of Woodland was taken into custody after investigators connected him with a car chase that occurred the day before.

On Tuesday around 5:10 p.m., a police gang unit attempted to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of Homestead Way and Hardy Drive on a car that had its front windows tinted illegally.

The driver, however, fled from officers, who pursued for a while but eventually called it off as it had become unsafe for others in the area.

A witness later told police that the driver had thrown a gun out of the front window as police pursued. Officers found the gun and identified Thompson as the suspect.

He was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of felony evasion, violating his probation and weapons violations. He was booked into the Yolo County jail.