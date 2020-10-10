Sacramento firefighters battle flames enveloping garage at North City Farms house

The Sacramento Fire Department was on the scene of a garage fire Saturday afternoon at a home in North City Farms.

The fire department reported the fire around 4 p.m., when a garage attached to a house near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 28th Street ignited.

Flames could be seen bursting out of the garage door in video taken by firefighters.

By 4:15 p.m., fire personnel had knocked down the fire and began checking for possible fire spread into the home and the attic.

The residence was cleared of occupants and no injuries were reported.

