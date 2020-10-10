Family, police searching for teen sisters who went missing in Woodland

Woodland Police Department

The Woodland Police Department is looking for two lost teens who went missing Friday evening.

In a news release, the police department said that after Rorie and Ralynn Yubeta disappeared, their family reported the girls missing.

The sisters were last seen together in the area of Jones Street and Newton Drive just before 6 p.m. The area is a residential neighborhood and is just a few blocks from the main campus of Woodland Christian School.

Rorie, who is 13 years old, was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants, while her 14-year-old sister, Ralynn was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two girls to call dispatch at 530-666-2411.

