One dead, two being treated following suspected drug use in Nevada City

One person is dead and two others are injured following suspected drug use at a residence in Nevada City. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday afternoon reporting several people were unconscious and possibly dead inside a residence on Deerhaven Lane, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies and medical personnel immediately began life-saving efforts on the three unconscious victims found inside, the release said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were transported to the hospital. The condition of the two victims receiving treatment is unknown, according to the press release.

Investigators believe that the death and injuries were due to illicit narcotic use, but are continuing to investigate.

Deputies assured Nevada City residents that there is no known threat of danger to people in the area, the press release said. The house is located in sparsely populated, heavily forested area north of the town.

