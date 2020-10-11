Police looking for driver in hit-and-run that killed a man in North Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for the runaway driver who fled the scene after crashing into a man in North Sacramento on Saturday night, killing him.

In a news release, the police department said that officers were called out to 2800 Rio Linda Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on reports that a man was down in the roadway.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive and suffering serious injuries that led them to believe he had been hit by a car that subsequently fled the scene. Fire personnel declared the man dead at the crash site.

Detectives are investigating the fatal crash and are canvassing the area for possible witnesses or video surveillance cameras that may have captured footage of the crash.

“Detectives have limited information at this point and are urging anybody with information regarding this incident to contact the police department,” police wrote in a prepared statement.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call 916-808-5471.