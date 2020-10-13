Wrong-way driver crashes after 100-mph chase, arrested near I-5 in Woodland

Police arrested a driver who fled a traffic stop, started a high-speed chase and then crashed into a field near Interstate 5 in Woodland Monday night, authorities said.

An officer spotted a car driving the wrong way on Pioneer Avenue near East Main Street shortly before 11 p.m. and attempted to stop the driver, the Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post. The driver instead fled east on the roadway, which turns into Old River Road near the Sacramento River.

The driver tried to enter southbound I-5 a few moments later, but was traveling too fast to make the on-ramp and instead plowed into a field, police said. The pursuit reached speeds up to 100 mph, according to the Facebook post.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Cash of Sacramento, was taken into custody without further incident. Cash was arrested for felony evasion as well as possession of an open alcoholic container, the Woodland Police Department said.

The Woodland Police Department posted photos of the crashed car, enveloped in tall vegetation, with an officer standing on its trunk and examining the scene using a flashlight.

No injuries were reported.