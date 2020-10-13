Man suspected of killing 9-year-old girl in North Sacramento shooting arrested, police say

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the quadruple shooting earlier this month at a park in Del Paso Heights that killed a 9-year-old girl, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Laise Burton Hands as a suspect more than a week ago in the Oct. 3 drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park that killed Makaylah Brent and wounded three people, including a 6-year-old child, the department said Tuesday afternoon.

Jail records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office indicate Hands has been in custody since Oct. 5. County jail info was updated Tuesday afternoon to show that he faces one charge of murder and one of attempted murder.

Family said Makaylah and two relatives hit by gunfire were not the intended target in the shooting. Since the Saturday shooting, several vigils have taken place with Makaylah’s family and others in the community calling for the gunman to turn himself in.

The Sacramento Police Department announced Hands’ arrest in a social media post and said Hands is facing homicide charges.

The booking log shows Hands was arrested after a warrant was served in which he resisted arrest from a case in February. According to the logs, Hands also faces three felony charges including evading an officer, having a concealed firearm inside a vehicle. He’s also suspected of an illegal transfer of a firearm, hit and run and driving without a license.

Hands is being held without bail and will face a judge Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. The department says the investigation remains active.