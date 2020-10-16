Tracy police reopen probe of Sikh grandfather’s 2019 killing after judge throws out case

. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tracy police have reopened their investigation into the killing of a Sikh man last year after a San Joaquin County judge threw out the case earlier this month for lack of evidence.

Parmjit Singh’s fatal stabbing in August 2019 is an open homicide investigation, Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras told The Sacramento Bee Friday morning.

Singh was 64 years old when he was stabbed to death in August 2019 while beginning his evening walk from his neighborhood to Tracy’s Gretchen Tally Park.

A popular presence at the park, Singh was a new immigrant to the U.S., coming to California to study irrigation systems, his family told Sacramento television station CBS13 at the time.

In the days after Singh’s fatal stabbing, security camera footage of Singh’s final walk and a man running through the same area where Singh was killed provided important clues and an arrest: Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 22, was identified as the sprinting man seen in the video.

Rhoads was in San Joaquin County custody for more than a year in connection with Singh’s killing before a San Joaquin Superior Court judge released the man on insufficient evidence.

Singh’s killing and the October dismissal shook the Sikh community, which has called loudly for justice in the case, demanding U.S. Department of Justice officials join the investigation and determine whether the Tracy grandfather’s slaying was a hate crime.

“All of the indications of a possible race or religious hate motive are present in this case, but prosecutors and police should have cast a wider net for proof,” Jasmit Singh of the national advocacy group United Sikhs said in a statement this week. The group has reached out to state and federal officials. “We stand against hate of any kind but especially when one of the most vulnerable members of our community is taken in a cowardly and senseless attack.”

Police Lt. Contreras said investigators are working in concert with San Joaquin County District Attorney’s investigators to uncover more evidence in the case.

Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar met with Parmjit Singh’s family after the court decision, Contreras said.

“We’re definitely in touch with the family, first and foremost,” Contreras said. “It’s a priority for our department. It’s a No. 1 priority. It always has been.”