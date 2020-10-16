Sacramento County jury convicts men of raping three intoxicated teenagers, DA says

Sac Courts stockart

A Sacramento County jury has convicted two men who raped three intoxicated teenage girls, recording some of the sexual assaults and posting them on a social media site, prosecutors said.

The jurors on Tuesday found Ricky Gonzalez, 29, and Corey Robertson, 30, guilty of three counts of rape of an intoxicated victim and one count of rape of an unconscious victim, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. said in a news release Friday. Gonzalez also was convicted of one count of oral copulation of an intoxicated victim.

Gonzalez and Robertson met the girls, one of them 17 years old and the two others 16 years old, at the Roseville Galleria on July 21, 2016.

Prosecutors said the defendants drove the victims from the mall to Robertson’s Antelope apartment, where the men gave alcohol to the three underage victims and drank with them. The girls became extremely drunk, experiencing altered levels of consciousness.

Gonzalez and Robertson sexually assaulted the three girls, who were unable to resist, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The prosecutors said the defendants recorded portions of the sexual assaults without the girls’ consent or knowledge.

One of the girls was hospitalized later that day for alcohol intoxication. Prosecutors said she had a blood alcohol level of .23, that’s nearly three times the legal limit for an adult.

Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, prosecutors said, and Robertson faces a maximum 32-year prison sentence. They both remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail Friday afternoon.

Gonzalez and Robertson are scheduled to return to court Oct. 29 to be sentenced by Sacramento Superior Court Judge David De Alba. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Steffens prosecuted the case.