Meadowview house fire sends one to hospital, Sacramento Fire Department says

A house fire in Meadowview resulted in one person’s injury Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

In a social media update at 9:30 a.m., fire officials said the blaze broke out at a home on the 7500 block of Red Willow Street.

The neighborhood is largely residential and borders John D. Sloat Elementary School.

Fire crews managed to knock down the fire as of 9:30 a.m., although one person was found outside the home with injuries. The victim, whose condition was not immediately known by fire officials, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

