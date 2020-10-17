Pedestrian killed after being struck by van on Watt Avenue in Antelope

A man was struck and killed Friday afternoon by a van on Watt Avenue, south of Navaho Drive, in Antelope, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The van was traveling north when a pedestrian began to cross the road, but the driver was unable to stop in time, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Greg Zumstein. The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead by paramedics while the driver, who remained on scene, was not injured.

Zumstein said CHP investigators determined that the van was traveling at about 40 mph, while the speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph. Additionally, officers do not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision.