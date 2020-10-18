14-year-old bicyclist hit by car, killed in Elk Grove crash, police say

A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in Elk Grove, according to police.

In a news release, the Elk Grove Police Department said officers were called to Whitelock Parkway east of Bruceville Road around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision.

First responders found the bicyclist suffering injuries from the crash and took the victim to a hospital. The bicyclist was later declared dead while being treated at the hospital.

Police at the scene of the crash were met by the driver of a Chrysler 200, who was cooperative.

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver was moving eastbound on Whitelock Parkway, east of the Bruceville Road intersection, when the bicyclist attempted to cross to the northern side of Whitelock Parkway.

Investigators believe the crossing signal was not activated, and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation into the crash is still going and police are asking anyone with information to call 916-478-8148.