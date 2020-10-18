Pelican Bay State Prison suspects foul play in death of inmate, CDCR officials say

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, California. AP

Pelican Bay State Prison officials are investigating the Saturday death of an inmate as a potential homicide.

In a news release, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Joshua E. Kirtley, 42, who was serving a life sentence at the Crescent City facility for first-degree murder, was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:30 p.m. during a security check.

Staff called 911 and began attempting life-saving measures before he was taken to the prison’s medical clinic, where he received further treatment. Kirtley was eventually taken to a hospital outside the prison, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m.

Kirtley’s cellmate, Jesse A. Rippee, was out on the prison’s recreation yard when Kirtley was found. Rippee had suffered several injuries, including scratches and bruises, and his face was swollen.

Rippee was sent from Los Angeles County to Pelican Bay State Prison in September 2015 on a 10-year sentence for a first-degree burglary, but while in custody in 2017 was given 15 additional years for assault with a deadly weapon. Kirtley had been a resident of the prison since July 2004, and he had the possibility of being paroled.

Rippee’s injuries were treated in the prison facility and he was placed into segregated housing as part of the investigation into Kirtley’s death. Prison officials have notified the Office of the Inspector General.

Pelican Bay State Prison houses more than 2,300 inmates in both minimum and maximum security.