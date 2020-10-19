Sacramento Bee Logo
Man shot in the head in North Highlands, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday evening in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responding around 5:30 p.m. to two 911 calls regarding a shooting arrived to the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, and homicide detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.

