Man fatally shot in car at Watt Avenue strip mall in Sacramento County
A fatal shooting at a Sacramento County strip mall drew a heavy police presence to the North Highlands area Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road on Tuesday morning.
Police were called about 10 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired, Grassmann said. Deputies found a man shot behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger in the parking lot near a Carl’s Jr. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies continued to investigate the scene Tuesday afternoon, collecting evidence and reviewing video security footage, Grassman said.
The Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that an unspecified incident had resulted in “heavy” police presence near Watt and Antelope. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
