Man fatally shot in car at Watt Avenue strip mall in Sacramento County

A fatal shooting at a Sacramento County strip mall drew a heavy police presence to the North Highlands area Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road on Tuesday morning.

Police were called about 10 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired, Grassmann said. Deputies found a man shot behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger in the parking lot near a Carl’s Jr. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies continued to investigate the scene Tuesday afternoon, collecting evidence and reviewing video security footage, Grassman said.

The Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that an unspecified incident had resulted in “heavy” police presence near Watt and Antelope. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
