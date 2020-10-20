Man fatally shot in car at Watt Avenue strip mall in Sacramento County

A fatal shooting at a Sacramento County strip mall drew a heavy police presence to the North Highlands area Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road on Tuesday morning.

Police were called about 10 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired, Grassmann said. Deputies found a man shot behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger in the parking lot near a Carl’s Jr. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies continued to investigate the scene Tuesday afternoon, collecting evidence and reviewing video security footage, Grassman said.

The Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that an unspecified incident had resulted in “heavy” police presence near Watt and Antelope. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deputies are are on scene investigating. There's heavy police presence at Antelope & Watt. Please avoid the area. PIO is on scene at the 7400 block of Watt. We'll continue to update. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 20, 2020