Deadly fight in Rocklin Starbucks parking lot results in manslaughter charge

Police arrested a man on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter following the death of a victim who was severely injured days earlier in a fight at a Starbucks parking lot in Rocklin.

The incident happened shortly after noon Sunday outside of the Starbucks location at Rocklin Road and Sierra College Boulevard, the Rocklin Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Two males were involved in a “physical altercation” in the parking lot, resulting in one of them suffering major injuries, the news release said. The injured male died this week at a hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old River Baumann, Sgt. Eric Dollar of the Rocklin Police Department confirmed to The Bee.

The department said in its weekly crime log that it made an initial arrest in the incident Sunday, originally on suspicion of charges including battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Baumann was released from jail earlier in the week on bail but arrested again Wednesday following the victim’s death, Placer County jail booking logs indicate.

Baumann now faces a voluntary manslaughter charge, according to jail records.

The deceased victim has not been identified by law enforcement or coroner’s officials.

Police have not released additional details about Sunday’s incident. Baumann does not yet have a court date set.

