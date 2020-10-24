Two wounded following shooting in South Sacramento on Friday

Sacramento Police are calling on the public to help identify a suspect after a shooting on Friday left two wounded.

Authorities responded to the 4000 block of Deerbrook Drive in South Sacramento around 1:45 p.m. Friday following reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, but were conscious and responsive.

The injured victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover, according to spokesman Officer Karl Chan of the Sacramento Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and no information is known about the suspect or motive of the shooting, Chan said.

Police are asking community members with any information to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.