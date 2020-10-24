Man missing for six days found dead, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says

A man who was missing for six days was found dead Friday afternoon, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that Donald Maurischat, 82, was found dead in Diamond Springs.

Maurischat was first reported missing Sunday afternoon and was last seen at his home on Forest Lake Road.

He was known to walk around Diamond Springs and in the area of Diamond Dam. CBS 13 previously reported that Maurischat suffered from dementia, and left on Oct. 18 for a routine walk.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office estimated that 400 searchers were in the area looking for him over the six days he was missing. They found a body Friday and positively identified it as Maurischat.

The Sheriff’s Office said that there is no evidence of criminal activity related to Maurischat’s death.