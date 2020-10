Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash that closed a south Sacramento roadway early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Valley Hi Drive, which remains shut down between Mack and Bruceville roads as officers investigate, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet at 5 a.m.

No other details were released and the roadway remains closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

