Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting following standoff in Citrus Heights

A suspect was shot after twice pointing a gun at officers during a standoff with police Monday evening in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Police closed roadways and asked residents of the area to shelter in place shortly before 5 p.m. following an officer-involved shooting near Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Avenue. The suspect was wounded when another officer opened fire shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said.

Lt. Chad Morris, a public information officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department, said medics provided aid to the suspect. Morris said he could not immediately provide information on the suspect’s condition.

Officers responded to the area following reports of a neighborhood disturbance involving an unidentified white man, Morris said. When officers arrived, the man pointed a gun at them, Morris said. An officer fired at the suspect, who then fled into his residence.

Additional officers arrived and established a perimeter after the man barricaded himself inside the residence, police said. A short time later, the man went into the backyard and again pointed a gun at police, authorities said. An officer who had taken up a containment position behind the residence then shot the man, Morris said.

