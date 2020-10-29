Naked man passes DUI test after Sacramento freeway crash, California Highway Patrol says

A naked man was suspected of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle on a Sacramento freeway Thursday, but tests proved he was sober, authorities said.

The crash occurred when the man’s vehicle collided with a guardrail shortly before noon on southbound Interstate 5 north of the Highway 99 merge, the California Highway Patrol said. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver was nude and suffering from minor injuries, CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Greg Zumstein said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for abrasions to his hands. Officers determined he was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but after interviewing the man they were unable to determine why he was naked at the time of the crash, Zumstein said.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the collision, officers said. Both lanes of I-5 were closed for a period of time until the man’s vehicle could be towed, but traffic returned to normal a short time later.