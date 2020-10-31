CHP searching for vehicle that struck, killed 40-year-old woman on longboard in Antelope

A 40-year-old Sacramento woman was struck and killed Friday night in Antelope in a hit-and-run crash on Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was on a longboard raveling south in the northbound bike lane along Watt near Elverta Road in the northbound bike lane when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Greg Zumstein.

Paramedics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the crash and pronounced the woman dead around 7:20 p.m.