Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

CHP searching for vehicle that struck, killed 40-year-old woman on longboard in Antelope

A 40-year-old Sacramento woman was struck and killed Friday night in Antelope in a hit-and-run crash on Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was on a longboard raveling south in the northbound bike lane along Watt near Elverta Road in the northbound bike lane when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Greg Zumstein.

Paramedics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the crash and pronounced the woman dead around 7:20 p.m.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service