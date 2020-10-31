Sacramento Metro Fire ambulance struck by vehicle, suspect leaves scene in Arden Arcade

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a minor vehicle collision in Arden Arcade involving an ambulance from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District that occurred around 9 p.m. Friday.

As the ambulance driver made a right turn into a parking lot in front of Wallace’s Wash House, near the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue, a black SUV struck the ambulance. The vehicle was trying to pass the ambulance on the right side as the paramedic turned. The ambulance had lights and sirens on and was responding to a call in the parking lot, according to Capt. Brian Gonsalves of Metro Fire.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Both vehicles pulled into the parking lot and the driver of the black SUV was told to wait to exchange information as the medics responded to the emergency. The driver, however, grew agitated and left the scene, Gonsalves said. While there was a witness, the face mask of the driver obscured their face and no suspect information is known.

Paramedics assisted with patient care for the original call, while a second ambulance responded to the scene to transport the patient to the hospital.

CHP is investigating, though Gonsalves says very little information about the suspect or his vehicle is known.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emergency officials advise all drivers to stop and pull to the right when it is safe to do so if they see an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens on.