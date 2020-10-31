Crime - Sacto 911
4 people wounded in Natomas area drive-by shooting, Sacramento police say
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in the Natomas area Sunday that injured four people.
Police department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said dispatchers were called at 1:07 a.m. to report a shooting at a home on the 2800 block of Normington Drive in the Northgate section of the city.
Responding officers found four people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and determined that the shooter had driven by in a car and opened fire as a gathering was taking place there.
Police at the scene canvassed the neighborhood but could not locate a suspect or determine a description of either the shooter or the shooter’s car.
Chan said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
