4 people wounded in Natomas area drive-by shooting, Sacramento police say

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in the Natomas area Sunday that injured four people.

Police department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said dispatchers were called at 1:07 a.m. to report a shooting at a home on the 2800 block of Normington Drive in the Northgate section of the city.

Responding officers found four people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and determined that the shooter had driven by in a car and opened fire as a gathering was taking place there.

Police at the scene canvassed the neighborhood but could not locate a suspect or determine a description of either the shooter or the shooter’s car.

Chan said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee
