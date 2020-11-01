Sacramento County law enforcement conducts home searches on Halloween; 4 people arrested

The Sacramento County Probation Department conducted “Operation Night Watch” to ensure sex offenders were following Halloween regulations. The home searches led to four arrests. Sacramento County Probation Department

The Sacramento County Probation Department arrested four people following their countywide “Operation Night Watch” on Saturday. The officers conducted compliance searches of sex offenders who had been ordered by the court to not associate with minors, as they have in years past.

The Sacramento Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) team had officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Probation Department and parole officers.

The Halloween night operation focused on the orders that offenders were required to follow, including that they not open the door to anyone except law enforcement or emergency personnel, that they turn off all exterior lights and interior lights that would encourage minors to come to the door, that they don’t have any decorations and that they don’t have any candy for trick-or-treaters.

While costumed children roamed neighborhoods seeking treats, authorities visited 38 homes, resulting in three violations of probation and arrests, and one arrest due to a warrant.

The supervising probation officer, Dan Dornan, assured the community that the Sacramento County Probation Department is working to protect children.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Ensuring sex offenders remain compliant with court orders is an essential part of Probation’s duties and assists in accomplishing one of our primary goals of community safety,” Dornan said in a news release.