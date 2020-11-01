Sacramento Bee Logo
Man found dead after fire breaks out in Sacramento-area garage, fire officials say

A man was found dead after a structure fire in Natomas on Sunday afternoon that was put out before firefighters arrived.

In a social media update at 3:39 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said a fire was reported on the 2000 block of Rose Arbor Drive, an area which is home to two separate senior living facilities that straddle each side of the road.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had been put out by a sprinkler head that activated in a garage.

Responding firefighters found a dead man in the same area.

The fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

