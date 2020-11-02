Two men killed in apartment shooting near American River in Sacramento County

Two men are dead following a shooting late Sunday night in Sacramento County at an apartment complex near the American River, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive, just off of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue, following reports of gunshots at that location, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Two victims were found inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Fire personnel pronounced both dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives are investigating the double homicide and continuing to interview witnesses. No suspect information is available.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of families.

