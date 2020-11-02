Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Two men killed in apartment shooting near American River in Sacramento County

Two men are dead following a shooting late Sunday night in Sacramento County at an apartment complex near the American River, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive, just off of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue, following reports of gunshots at that location, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Two victims were found inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Fire personnel pronounced both dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives are investigating the double homicide and continuing to interview witnesses. No suspect information is available.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of families.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service