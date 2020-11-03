Sacramento Bee Logo
Man killed as verbal altercation escalates to shooting in El Dorado County

A man was killed Sunday evening in south El Dorado County after an altercation between two men turned into a deadly shooting, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident “involved two adult men who were involved in a verbal dispute which escalated into a shooting” near the El Dorado-Amador county line, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities did not provide a more specific time or location for the incident.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, the news release said. His condition is not known, and his identity will not be released “until further investigation is completed,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by coroner’s officials following notification of family.

No suspects are outstanding; the two men were the only involved parties in the shooting incident, according to the news release.

It was not immediately clear whether both individuals fired shots, suggesting the verbal argument turned into a shootout, or if the surviving man’s gunshot injury was self-inflicted.

The deadly incident remains under investigation by sheriff’s homicide detectives.

