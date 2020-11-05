Police shoot, kill stabbing suspect inside apartment in Pocket area of Sacramento

Officers on Wednesday evening fatally shot a suspect who had allegedly stabbed a victim and was threatening to stab him again, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The police dispatch center received multiple 911 calls beginning around 7:45 p.m. regarding a disturbance, including one from a male who told authorities he was being stabbed by another male inside an apartment on Park City Court in the city’s Pocket neighborhood, the department said in an overnight news release.

Officers arrived to find the victim “on the floor surrounded by a large amount of blood,” with the suspect still threatening him with a knife, police said.

“At least one officer” then opened fire at the knife-wielding suspect, striking him, according to the news release. It was not clear how many officers responded to the call.

The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and is expected to survive, the Police Department said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting internally, according to the news release. Under the city’s police use-of-force policy, the department will release video and audio from the deadly incident to the public within 30 days.

The deceased suspect will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.