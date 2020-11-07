Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Two men sentenced to prison for growing marijuana in national forest

Sac Courts stockart
Sac Courts stockart

Two men are facing 21 months in prison after authorities recovered 8,656 marijuana plants in the Big Mountain area in Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Armando Vargas Garcia, 38, Eduardo Montero Aleman, 38, both from Mexico, will also have to pay $34,931 in restitution for the damage to the land in the national forest. U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley sentenced the two men for a conspiracy to cultivate marijuana, marijuana cultivation and depredation of federal lands and resources, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Court documents show that between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, the defendants were involved in large-scale marijuana cultivation. The case was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Trinity County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers found two compound archery bows, nine arrows and 42 rounds of hollow-point .22-caliber ammunition on the property. Bottles of carbofuran, a toxic pesticide banned in the U.S., were also recovered.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian Kinsella, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service