Woodland police searching for three suspects in assault and robbery

Woodland Police are searching for three suspects involved in an assault and robbery on Tuesday at the 76 gas station at West Street and Court Street.

A physical altercation occurred between three men and another man, who sustained minor injuries. The man dropped his iPhone XR, which the suspects took before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance footage showed that two of the suspects were wearing black hoodies and light-colored jeans and the other was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark jeans, according to Sgt. Victoria Danzl of the Woodland Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, but Danzl believes it may not have originally been planned as a robbery, as suspects only took the phone once the victim had dropped it on the ground.

A witness to the event called the authorities to report the incident, which occurred around 9 p.m..

No further information was known and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 530-666-2411.

