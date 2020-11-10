Man known for ‘gift of massage’ arrested in rape investigation involving multiple victims

Authorities in San Joaquin County said they arrested a sexual predator Tuesday following a lengthy investigation of a massage specialist in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 53-year-old Emiliano Canada-Vargas. Authorities said Canada-Vargas was taken into custody after investigators served a search warrant in a residential area in the 1900 block of East 9th Street in Stockton.

Canada-Vargas was arrested on suspicion of rape by force or fear and touching a person intimately against their will for sexual arousal, according to San Joaquin County Jail records. He was being held on $540,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Canada-Vargas was well known in the Hispanic community for his “gift of massage” despite not having any formal training. A number of victims have come forward, but investigators believe there could be more.

“At this time we have several victims that were very brave to come forward,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “However, Canada-Vargas has been in this business for approximately 30 years and people come to see him from all over. We believe there may be other victims.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Arreola at 209-468-4425. Callers can remain anonymous.