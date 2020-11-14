59-year-old Lodi clerk shot, killed at liquor store on Friday night

A 59-year-old Lodi man was shot and killed Friday while working his clerk shift, according to police.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the report of an unresponsive man at Tokay Liquors on the first block of East Lockeford Street.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the man, who was shot in the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The surveillance footage shows two suspects wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts. Detectives are unsure if the incident involved a robbery, a spokesman from the Lodi Police Department said.

No information is known about the motive behind the shooting. Lodi detectives said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call 209-333-6727.

The store was the scene of a shooting in 2012 when owner Gurminder “Gary” Parmar shot an unarmed 21-year-old man suspected of shoplifting.

The man, Christopher Driggers, 21, was an Army solider who was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a case of beer. Charges against Parmar were dismissed, according to San Joaquin County court records.