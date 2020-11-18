Driver ejected, killed after hitting tree in North Highlands, CHP says

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in North Highlands after his speeding vehicle hit a tree, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards to reports of a crash, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

Investigators determined a gold-colored Chevrolet Impala driven by a male had been heading east on Elkhorn “at a high rate of speed” when it struck a tree in the center median area. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and “immediately” succumbed to his injuries, the CHP news release said. The CHP did not specify whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor, the CHP said.

The victim’s identity has not been released as of Wednesday morning by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.