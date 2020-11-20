Crime - Sacto 911
1 dead in incident on I-5 in downtown Sacramento; traffic stalled through Natomas
A deadly incident closed lanes of Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento authorities said Friday morning.
Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a fatality incident on southbound I-5 near the I street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.
Caltrans said in a tweet around 6:30 a.m. the three right lanes of traffic remain closed between Richards Boulevard and I Street “due to an incident investigation.”
The exact circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear, but the activity log indicates CHP contacted the Sacramento Police Department to determine whether the department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated in the area, suggesting a shooting investigation is underway.
Southbound I-5 traffic remains heavily congested, backed up into Natomas as of 7 a.m., Caltrans live traffic cameras show.
Authorities say to expect significant delays and consider alternate routes.
No other details were immediately available.
