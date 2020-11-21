Homicide detectives investigating death of man in apartment in South Sacramento

Sacramento police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in the Parkway section of Sacramento on Friday evening.

Officers were called to a home on La Pera Court, inside the Phoenix Park Apartments complex, around 6:30 p.m. and found the man suffering serious injuries after an apparent assault. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim; there was no suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 916-808-5471.