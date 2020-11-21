Deputies searching for vehicle theft suspect after multiple pursuits across three counties

Deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are searching an area of North Auburn near Chinquapin Way and Dairy Road for a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle in Grass Valley in Nevada County earlier on Saturday.

The suspect led deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on multiple pursuits between Sacramento and Placer counties before fleeing on foot, according a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The authorities currently have no more information about the suspect or his whereabouts.