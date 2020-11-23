Teen with knife arrested in Winters. Yolo deputy fired gun but missed suspect, police say

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy who threatened officers with a knife near the Winters Police Department on Sunday. A Yolo County sheriff’s deputy discharged his firearm as the suspect resisted but did not strike the teen, police said.

The Winters Police Department said it received a report shortly after 6:30 p.m. regarding a male armed with a knife outside of the building’s lobby, which was closed at that time. Officers attempted to contact the subject from inside the lobby, the Winters Police Department said in a news release.

“The subject repeatedly yelled he wanted to kill the officers, stabbing and kicking the glass doors to the lobby multiple times,” the overnight news release said.

As officers worked to deescalate the situation, the teen then drew what appeared to be a handgun from his front pocket but did not point it at officers. He tossed what turned out to be a replica Glock pistol into the bushes, but “continued to hold the knife in a threatening manner,” still verbally threatening the officers, police said.

The suspect fled on North Main Street as Yolo County sheriff’s deputies began to arrive as backup. He fled east on Aster Way, where a Winters police officer attempted to subdue him with a Taser but was unsuccessful.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 17-year-old then began to physically struggle with two Winters officers and one Yolo sheriff’s deputy, the news release said.

“The subject physically resisted officers and the deputy discharged his firearm during the altercation,” the Winters Police Department wrote. “The subject was not hit and was taken into custody but continued to physically resist.”

The teen, a Winters resident, was taken to a hospital and medically cleared before being booked later Sunday into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility on felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer, police said. His name will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Both Winters police officers suffered minor injuries, the department said. It is unclear whether the injuries came from the knife.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Winters Police Department and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER