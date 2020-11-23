Woman on foot killed by hit-and-run driver on Folsom Boulevard, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in the College/Glen neighborhood of Sacramento, police said.

The victim, identified as a woman, was struck about 7:15 p.m. at Folsom Boulevard and Julliard Drive, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the woman in the roadway; police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred not far from the Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station, where Julliard becomes Florin Perkins Road. The intersection was where a 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver, who remained on scene, three years ago.

Police remain on scene investigating the crash, but do not have an immediate description of the vehicle involved.