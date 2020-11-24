Sacramento Bee Logo
Sacramento golf course damaged as alleged vandal drives over ‘majority’ of greens

An alleged vandal drove over the greens at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento earlier this week with a motor vehicle, causing extensive damage.

Haggin Oaks wrote in a Facebook post Monday that its Arcade Creek course was “vandalized by someone who drove over the majority of the greens,” leading that course to be closed Monday and Tuesday for repairs.

The alleged vandal also did minor damage to a “few” holes at the complex’s Alister MacKenzie course, but it remained open.

Haggin Oaks wrote that police caught and arrested the suspected vandal after the damage was done.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
