Citrus Heights apartment fire displaces seven residents, injures one

A fire damaged three units, displaced seven people and injured one in a fire Thursday. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

One victim was injured Thursday after a fire broke out near Greenback Lane and Auburn Bouelvard in Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire damaged three units and displaced seven residents, Metro Fire said in a social media post. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital to treat smoke inhalation, the department said. The remaining families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire could be seen from multiple windows on the ground floor before crews put out the flames. A fire investigator was sent to the scene, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.