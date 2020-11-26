Man arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary at Foresthill Bridge, facing multiple charges

A 39-year-old Placer County man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in a vehicle burglary case, according to deputies.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle burglary in progress at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 17 around 3 p.m. A witness told the deputy that the suspect had broken into a car and stolen a bag with a camera lens inside, before driving away in a silver Toyota 4Runner, according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the suspect, identified the man as Jason Surginer, soon after on Interstate 80 near Sierra College Boulevard. Authorities searched Surginer’s vehicle, finding a glass smoking pipe and 73 live ammunition cartridges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surginer was booked at the Placer County Jail on suspicion of vehicle burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of ammunition and driving without a license.