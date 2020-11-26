Roseville motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash near Sacramento airport, CHP says

A Roseville man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles just north of the Sacramento International Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said the crash occurred around 3:19 p.m. on West Elverta Road just east of Garden Highway.

There, CHP officers found a Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 41-year-old Woodland man, that had been involved in a crash with two motorcycles. One, a Yamaha Sportster, was driven by a 64-year-old Sacramento woman, and the other, a Harley-Davidson Street Glide, was driven by a 51-year-old Roseville man.

The Hyundai had been headed west on West Elverta Road, approaching the intersection of Garden Highway, while the two motorcyclists were driving east on the same road.

The Hyundai drove into oncoming traffic, first striking the side of Yamaha, then hitting the Harley-Davidson head on, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist from Sacramento, indentified as a woman, was taken to a hospital, but the Roseville man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to CHP officials, and it is not known if drugs were a contributing factor.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding the crash are asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento office at 916-348-2300.