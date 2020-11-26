Northern California woman arrested on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktail at SUV

A 41-year-old Northern California woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson Monday night by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report in Jamestown from a victim that a woman had tried to light her SUV on fire outside a home on Fourth Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found a melted plastic bottle designed like a Molotov cocktail that was lying underneath the car, which was parked on the street. The victim learned of the fire when she was told by a neighbor, who helped her quickly extinguish the flames with a garden hose. The fire did not spread up to the car or nearby vegetation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted interviews and identified Samantha Good as a possible suspect in the incident. Good was found at her house in Jamestown, where she was arrested just before midnight. She was booked in the Tuolumne County Jail and charged with attempted arson of property.

The motive for the incident are not yet clear, the Sheriff’s Office said.

